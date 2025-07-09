PCCW Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A PCCW fizetése $28,900 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Information Technologist (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $107,535-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a PCCW. Utoljára frissítve: 10/24/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $67.2K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
$62K
Information Technologist (IT)
$28.9K

Megoldástervező
$108K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a PCCW cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $107,535 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A PCCW cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $64,604.

