Paymentus Fizetések

A Paymentus fizetése $40,211 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $114,918-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Paymentus. Utoljára frissítve: 10/24/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $68.5K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Ügyfélszolgálat
$40.2K
Marketing
$108K

Termékmenedzser
$115K
Megoldástervező
$108K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Paymentus cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $114,918 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Paymentus cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $107,856.

