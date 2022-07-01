Cégjegyzék
Passport Fizetések

A Passport fizetése $24,120 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $169,540-ig egy Emberi erőforrás pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Passport. Utoljára frissítve: 11/25/2025

Adatelemző
$24.1K
Emberi erőforrás
$170K
Marketing
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Termékmenedzser
$156K
Szoftvermérnök
$45.5K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$166K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Passport cégnél: Emberi erőforrás at the Common Range Average level évi $169,540 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Passport cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $129,130.

