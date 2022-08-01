Cégjegyzék
Pascal Metrics
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Pascal Metrics Fizetések

A Pascal Metrics medián fizetése $160,195 egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Pascal Metrics. Utoljára frissítve: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$160K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Pascal Metrics cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $160,195 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Pascal Metrics cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $160,195.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Pascal Metrics cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Intuit
  • Facebook
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • Stripe
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pascal-metrics/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.