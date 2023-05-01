Cégjegyzék
Outbrain Fizetések

A Outbrain fizetése $92,816 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $231,915-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Outbrain. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $110K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $130K
Adatelemző
$92.8K

Adattudós
$108K
Informatikus (IT)
$136K
Értékesítés
$232K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Outbrain cégnél: Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level évi $231,915 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Outbrain cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $119,773.

