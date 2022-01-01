Cégjegyzék
OTTO Fizetések

A OTTO fizetése $52,290 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $89,919-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a OTTO. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $83.5K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
Median $89.9K
Adatelemző
$52.3K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a OTTO cégnél: Adattudós évi $89,919 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A OTTO cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $83,510.

Egyéb források