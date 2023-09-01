Cégjegyzék
Otta
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Otta Fizetések

A Otta fizetése $74,661 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $109,631-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Otta. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Marketing
$74.7K
Termékmenedzser
$110K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $82.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Otta gauna Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $109,631. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Otta yra $82,147.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Otta cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • PayPal
  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források