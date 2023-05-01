Cégjegyzék
Orion Group Holdings
Főbb betekintések
    Rólunk

    Orion Group Holdings is a specialty construction company operating in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete, providing marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. It also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. The company provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services.

    oriongroupholdingsinc.com
    Weboldal
    1994
    Alapítás éve
    2,447
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $500M-$1B
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

