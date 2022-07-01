Cégjegyzék
Origami Risk
Origami Risk Fizetések

A Origami Risk fizetése $76,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $197,010-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Origami Risk. Utoljára frissítve: 9/17/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $106K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $76.5K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$84.6K

Projektmenedzser
$100K
Értékesítés
$86.4K
Értékesítési mérnök
$182K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$197K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Origami Risk cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $197,010 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Origami Risk cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $100,158.

