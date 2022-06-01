Cégjegyzék
OneMain Financial
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

OneMain Financial Fizetések

A OneMain Financial fizetése $80,400 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $211,050-ig egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a OneMain Financial. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Termékmenedzser
Median $127K
Adattudós
Median $150K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $86.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Üzleti elemző
$80.4K
Vállalati fejlesztés
$101K
Adatelemző
$85.4K
Pénzügyi elemző
$211K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a OneMain Financial cégnél: Pénzügyi elemző at the Common Range Average level évi $211,050 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A OneMain Financial cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $100,500.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a OneMain Financial cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Nelnet
  • Rocket Mortgage
  • Citi
  • loanDepot
  • Navient
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források