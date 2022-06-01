Cégjegyzék
OneMagnify Fizetések

A OneMagnify fizetése $69,650 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $115,000-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Adattudós
Median $115K
Üzleti elemző
$106K
Adatelemző
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Szoftvermérnök
$106K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a OneMagnify cégnél: Adattudós évi $115,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A OneMagnify cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $106,149.

