Omnicom Media Group Fizetések

Omnicom Media Group fizetési tartománya $44,100 teljes kompenzációban évente Marketing in United States alsó végén $115,280 Megoldásépítész in United Kingdom felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Omnicom Media Group. Utoljára frissítve: 8/16/2025

$160K

Szövegíró
$63.2K
Adattudós
$64.4K
Marketing
$44.1K

Értékesítés
$48.5K
Megoldásépítész
$115K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Omnicom Media Group-nél a Megoldásépítész at the Common Range Average level, évi $115,280 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Omnicom Media Group-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $63,230.

Egyéb források