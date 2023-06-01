Cégkönyvtár
Omega Therapeutics
Fő betekintések
    Rólunk

    Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that uses epigenetics to control gene expression and correct the root cause of diseases. Its platform includes modular and programmable mRNA medicines and Omega Epigenomic Controllers that target specific epigenomic loci within genomic domains. The company is developing a pipeline of candidates to treat oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. Omega Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    omegatherapeutics.com
    Weboldal
    2017
    Alapítás éve
    79
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1M-$10M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Egyéb források