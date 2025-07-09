Cégjegyzék
Olam
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Olam Fizetések

A Olam fizetése $24,460 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Könyvelő pozícióhoz az alsó végén $179,100-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Olam. Utoljára frissítve: 9/17/2025

$160K

Könyvelő
$24.5K
Automatizálási mérnök
$101K
Befektetési bankár
$120K

Projektmenedzser
$179K
GYIK

Olam şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $179,100 tazminatla Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur.
Olam şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $110,389 tutarındadır.

