Novartis Fizetések

A Novartis fizetése $2,460 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Könyvelő pozícióhoz az alsó végén $540,000-ig egy Üzletfejlesztés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Novartis. Utoljára frissítve: 10/23/2025

Adattudós
Median $150K
Adatelemző
Median $10.1K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $125K

Adattudományi vezető
Median $31.5K
Üzletfejlesztés
Median $540K
Megoldástervező
Median $79.4K
Gépészmérnök
Median $100K
Könyvelő
$2.5K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$14.7K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$229K
Üzleti műveletek
$24.4K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$269K
Üzleti elemző
$75.3K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$79.6K
Pénzügyi elemző
$122K
Emberi erőforrások
$167K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.7K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$281K
Marketing műveletek
$26.8K
Terméktervezési vezető
$64.3K
Termékmenedzser
$94.7K
Programvezető
$125K
Projektmenedzser
$24.9K
Értékesítés
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$197K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$163K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Novartis cégnél: Üzletfejlesztés évi $540,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Novartis cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $97,354.

