Nova Credit Fizetések

A Nova Credit fizetése $110,550 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $174,125-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Nova Credit. Utoljára frissítve: 10/23/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $135K
Adattudós
$113K
Jogi
$143K

Marketing
$156K
Termékmenedzser
$174K
Toborzó
$111K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Nova Credit cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $174,125 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Nova Credit cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $138,784.

