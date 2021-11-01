Cégjegyzék
NOV
NOV Fizetések

A NOV fizetése $50,250 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálati műveletek pozícióhoz az alsó végén $208,035-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a NOV. Utoljára frissítve: 10/23/2025

Adattudós
Median $82.5K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $94.5K
Megoldástervező
Median $149K

Üzletfejlesztés
$191K
Ügyfélszolgálati műveletek
$50.3K
Adattudományi vezető
$208K
Terméktervező
$109K
Termékmenedzser
$136K
Projektmenedzser
$96.9K
Értékesítési mérnök
$122K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$51K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a NOV cégnél: Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $208,035 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A NOV cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $109,450.

