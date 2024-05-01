Cégjegyzék
Nous
Nous Fizetések

A Nous fizetése $14,634 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzletfejlesztés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $96,515-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Üzletfejlesztés
$14.6K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$63.6K
Marketing
$60.4K

Szoftvermérnök
$96.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Nous cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $96,515 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Nous cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $62,009.

Egyéb források