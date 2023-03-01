Cégjegyzék
Notable Health
Notable Health Fizetések

A Notable Health fizetése $109,450 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $280,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $150K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $280K
Adatelemző
$109K

Marketing
$171K
Termékmenedzser
$151K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Notable Health cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $280,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Notable Health cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,750.

