NOS
NOS Fizetések

A NOS fizetése $23,736 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $58,309-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a NOS. Utoljára frissítve: 10/23/2025

Adatelemző
$23.7K
Termékmenedzser
$49.3K
Projektmenedzser
$28.2K

Értékesítési mérnök
$30.5K
Szoftvermérnök
$58.3K
Megoldástervező
$55.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a NOS cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $58,309 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A NOS cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $39,899.

Egyéb források