Northern Trust Fizetések

A Northern Trust fizetése $46,672 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $255,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Northern Trust. Utoljára frissítve: 9/9/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $148K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
Median $78K
Termékmenedzser
Median $110K

Informatikus (IT)
Median $46.7K
Megoldástervező
Median $238K
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $123K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $255K
Könyvelő
$107K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$63.7K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$79.6K
Adatelemző
$81.4K
Adattudós
$94.5K
Emberi erőforrások
$86.2K
Befektetési bankár
$86.2K
Terméktervező
$139K
Toborzó
$131K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$109K
Műszaki programvezető
$240K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Northern Trust is Szoftvermérnöki vezető with a yearly total compensation of $255,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northern Trust is $108,206.

