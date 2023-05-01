Cégjegyzék
NiSource
    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Weboldal
    1912
    Alapítás éve
    7,272
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1B-$10B
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

