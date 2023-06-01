Cégjegyzék
Nirvana Insurance
Nirvana Insurance Fizetések

A Nirvana Insurance fizetése $90,450 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $238,375-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Nirvana Insurance. Utoljára frissítve: 11/24/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $238K
Toborzó
$181K
Értékesítés
$90.5K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Nirvana Insurance cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $238,375 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Nirvana Insurance cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $181,300.

