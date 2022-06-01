Nintex Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Nintex fizetése $52,380 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető in Malaysia pozícióhoz az alsó végén $199,000-ig egy Marketing in United States pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Nintex. Utoljára frissítve: 11/24/2025

Ügyfélszolgálat
$117K
Adatelemző
$54K
Informatikus (IT)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Marketing
$199K
Termékmenedzser
$177K
Szoftvermérnök
$86.3K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$52.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Nintex cégnél: Marketing at the Common Range Average level évi $199,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Nintex cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $86,255.

Egyéb források

