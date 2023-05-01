Cégjegyzék
NinjaCat
NinjaCat Fizetések

A NinjaCat medián fizetése $153,514 egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a NinjaCat. Utoljára frissítve: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Termékmenedzser
$154K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a NinjaCat cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $153,514 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A NinjaCat cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $153,514.

Egyéb források

