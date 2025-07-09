Cégjegyzék
Newgen Software
Newgen Software Fizetések

A Newgen Software fizetése $8,425 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $30,571-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Newgen Software. Utoljára frissítve: 9/16/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $12.6K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
$16K
Adattudós
$13.8K

Terméktervező
$8.4K
Termékmenedzser
$30.6K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Newgen Software cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $30,571 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Newgen Software cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $13,824.

