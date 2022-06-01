Cégjegyzék
Newfold Digital Fizetések

A Newfold Digital fizetése $19,127 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $171,353-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Newfold Digital. Utoljára frissítve: 9/16/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $19.1K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $50.8K
Adatelemző
$83.3K

Informatikus (IT)
$109K
Termékmenedzser
$55.9K
Projektmenedzser
$53.8K
Értékesítés
$63.7K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$132K
Megoldástervező
$171K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Newfold Digital cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $171,353 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Newfold Digital cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $63,700.

Egyéb források