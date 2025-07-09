Cégjegyzék
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New Jersey Institute of Technology Fizetések

A New Jersey Institute of Technology fizetése $31,044 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $135,320-ig egy Programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a New Jersey Institute of Technology. Utoljára frissítve: 9/16/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $83.2K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$31K
Adatelemző
$42.4K

Programvezető
$135K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a New Jersey Institute of Technology cégnél: Programvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $135,320 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A New Jersey Institute of Technology cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $62,816.

Egyéb források