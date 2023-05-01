Cégjegyzék
New Fortress Energy
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a New Fortress Energy céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    newfortressenergy.com
    Weboldal
    2014
    Alapítás éve
    671
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1B-$10B
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a New Fortress Energy cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források