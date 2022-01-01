Cégjegyzék
Nelnet Fizetések

A Nelnet fizetése $60,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $146,000-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Nelnet. Utoljára frissítve: 11/27/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $103K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Megoldástervező
Median $146K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Informatikus (IT)
Median $60K
Terméktervező
$90.7K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$119K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Nelnet cégnél: Megoldástervező évi $146,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Nelnet cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $96,576.

Egyéb források

