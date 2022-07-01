Cégjegyzék
Neighborhoods.com
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Neighborhoods.com Fizetések

A Neighborhoods.com medián fizetése $96,515 egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Neighborhoods.com. Utoljára frissítve: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
$96.5K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Neighborhoods.com cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $96,515 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Neighborhoods.com cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $96,515.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Neighborhoods.com cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/neighborhoodscom/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.