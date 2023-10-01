Cégjegyzék
Nebius
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Nebius céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Nebius is a Nasdaq-listed tech company that aims to become one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure providers. Headquartered in Amsterdam, we have R&D and commercial hubs across the US, Europe and Israel. We build full-stack AI infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms and tools and services for developers. Our team includes around 400 highly skilled engineers with a proven track record of developing world-class hardware and software solutions across cloud and AI/ML.

    https://nebius.ai
    Weboldal
    2022
    Alapítás éve
    600
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $100M-$250M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Nebius cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Spotify
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források