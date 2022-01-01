Cégjegyzék
NCR
NCR Fizetések

A NCR fizetése $15,650 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Information Technologist (IT) in India pozícióhoz az alsó végén $284,220-ig egy Vezetési tanácsadó in United States pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a NCR. Utoljára frissítve: 10/11/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Terméktervező
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

UX Tervező

Projektmenedzser
Median $113K

Adattudós
Median $115K
Könyvelő
$128K
Üzleti elemző
$74.6K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$24.1K
Adatelemző
$75.2K
Pénzügyi elemző
$91.5K
Hardvermérnök
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$284K
Marketing
$59.7K
Gépészmérnök
$49.2K
Terméktervezési vezető
$119K
Termékmenedzser
$16.8K
Értékesítés
$59.7K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$71K
Megoldástervező
$96.3K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a NCR cégnél: Vezetési tanácsadó at the Common Range Average level évi $284,220 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A NCR cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $93,676.

