Cégkönyvtár
NanoXplore
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a NanoXplore-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    Weboldal
    2011
    Alapítás éve
    351
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $50M-$100M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a NanoXplore-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források