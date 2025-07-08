Cégjegyzék
Mosaic Wellness
Mosaic Wellness Fizetések

A Mosaic Wellness fizetése $23,199 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $55,720-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Mosaic Wellness. Utoljára frissítve: 11/23/2025

Vezérkari főnök
$37.9K
Szoftvermérnök
$23.2K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$55.7K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Mosaic Wellness cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $55,720 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Mosaic Wellness cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $37,868.

Egyéb források

