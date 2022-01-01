Cégjegyzék
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Fizetések

A Morgan Stanley fizetése $21,750 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $399,990-ig egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Morgan Stanley. Utoljára frissítve: 10/17/2025

Szoftvermérnök
L3 $21.8K
L4 $32.1K
L5 $59.1K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

Befektetési bankár
Analyst $140K
Associate $239K
Vice President $330K
Üzleti elemző
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K

Adattudós
L3 $131K
L4 $166K
L5 $247K

Kvantitatív Kutató

Pénzügyi elemző
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $250K
Termékmenedzser
L3 $177K
L4 $133K
L5 $180K
L6 $348K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $68.7K
L6 $100K
Projektmenedzser
L3 $127K
L4 $145K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
Üzleti műveletek
Median $66.8K
Műszaki programvezető
Median $191K
Könyvelő
Median $115K

Technical Accountant

Értékesítés
Median $150K
Megoldástervező
Median $265K

Data Architect

Emberi erőforrások
Median $160K
Jogi
Median $187K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
Median $120K

Munkatárs

Elemző

Marketing
Median $120K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$99.5K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$296K
Üzletfejlesztés
$92.5K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$50.1K
Ügyfél-sikeresség
$49.2K
Adatelemző
$58.6K
Hardvermérnök
$400K
Vezetési tanácsadó
Median $60K
Marketing műveletek
$63.5K
Terméktervezési vezető
$129K
Programvezető
$196K
Toborzó
$161K
Szabályozási ügyek
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.6K
UX kutató
$99.5K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Morgan Stanley cégnél: Hardvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $399,990 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Morgan Stanley cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $128,175.

