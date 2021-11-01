Cégjegyzék
Mollie
Mollie Fizetések

A Mollie fizetése $57,450 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $149,235-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Mollie. Utoljára frissítve: 9/15/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer 2 $93.5K
Senior Engineer $115K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $149K
Adatelemző
$57.4K

Adattudós
$92.7K
Marketing
$81K
Projektmenedzser
$101K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$110K
Műszaki programvezető
$114K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Mollie cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $149,235 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Mollie cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $101,241.

Egyéb források