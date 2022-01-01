Cégjegyzék
Molex Fizetések

A Molex fizetése $28,290 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $179,100-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Molex. Utoljára frissítve: 9/15/2025

$160K

Gépészmérnök
Median $120K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $74.4K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$106K

Üzleti elemző
$96.9K
Hardvermérnök
$63.5K
Informatikus (IT)
$176K
Terméktervező
$28.3K
Termékmenedzser
$72.1K
Projektmenedzser
$96.9K
Értékesítés
$51.3K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$89.4K
Megoldástervező
$179K
GYIK

Egyéb források