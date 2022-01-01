Cégjegyzék
Model N
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Model N Fizetések

A Model N fizetése $72,611 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Programvezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $280,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Model N. Utoljára frissítve: 9/13/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Termékmenedzser
Median $280K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $137K
Emberi erőforrások
$236K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Jogi
$256K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$80.4K
Programvezető
$72.6K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$259K
Megoldástervező
$217K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Model N is Termékmenedzser with a yearly total compensation of $280,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Model N is $226,502.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Model N cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források