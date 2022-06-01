Cégjegyzék
Miltenyi Biotec
Miltenyi Biotec Fizetések

A Miltenyi Biotec fizetése $48,860 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $147,758-ig egy Orvosbiológiai mérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Miltenyi Biotec. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Adminisztratív asszisztens
$48.9K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$148K
Jogi
$117K

Termékmenedzser
$118K
Projektmenedzser
$76.7K
Szoftvermérnök
$104K
Műszaki programvezető
$109K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Miltenyi Biotec cégnél: Orvosbiológiai mérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $147,758 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Miltenyi Biotec cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $109,140.

