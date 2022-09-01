Cégkönyvtár
Midea Group Fizetések

Midea Group fizetési tartománya $25,016 teljes kompenzációban évente Projektmenedzser alsó végén $251,250 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Midea Group. Utoljára frissítve: 8/9/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $92K
Adatelemző
$49.4K
Pénzügyi elemző
$54.9K

Ipari formatervező
$41.9K
Gépészmérnök
$48.1K
Termékvezető
$71.4K
Projektmenedzser
$25K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$251K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Midea Group-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $251,250 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Midea Group-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $52,147.

Egyéb források