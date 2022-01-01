Cégjegyzék
MicroStrategy Fizetések

A MicroStrategy fizetése $107,100 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $320,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a MicroStrategy. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer $114K
Senior Software Engineer $146K
Principal Software Engineer $246K
Senior Architect $270K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $320K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$141K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Üzleti elemző
$129K
Adattudós
$225K
Terméktervező
$107K
Termékmenedzser
$286K
Projektmenedzser
$200K
Értékesítés
$209K
Értékesítési mérnök
Median $263K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a MicroStrategy cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $320,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A MicroStrategy cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $208,950.

