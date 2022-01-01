Cégjegyzék
Micro Focus
Micro Focus Fizetések

A Micro Focus fizetése $13,046 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $229,140-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Micro Focus. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Entry $13K
Intermediate $14.9K
Specialist $28.1K
Üzleti elemző
$126K
Adattudós
$90.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Pénzügyi elemző
$151K
Informatikus (IT)
$193K
Terméktervező
$167K
Termékmenedzser
$229K
Bevételi műveletek
$49.1K
Értékesítés
$42.1K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$123K
Megoldástervező
$159K
Műszaki programvezető
$160K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Micro Focus cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $229,140 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Micro Focus cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $124,063.

