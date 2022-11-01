Cégjegyzék
MI-GSO Fizetések

A MI-GSO fizetése $35,491 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $145,725-ig egy Üzleti műveletvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a MI-GSO. Utoljára frissítve: 11/24/2025

Üzleti műveletvezető
$146K
Adatelemző
$70.4K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Projektmenedzser
$60.3K
Szoftvermérnök
$35.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a MI-GSO cégnél: Üzleti műveletvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $145,725 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A MI-GSO cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $60,328.

