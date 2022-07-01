Cégjegyzék
Mesh.ai
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Mesh.ai Fizetések

A Mesh.ai fizetése $14,325 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $105,812-ig egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Mesh.ai. Utoljára frissítve: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $20K
Adatelemző
$106K
Termékmenedzser
$14.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Mesh.ai cégnél: Adatelemző at the Common Range Average level évi $105,812 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Mesh.ai cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $20,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Mesh.ai cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Spotify
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források