Cégkönyvtár
Memorial Hermann
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a Memorial Hermann-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    At Memorial Hermann, we are all about advancing health. Yours. It begins by redefining healthcare. Our 6,400 affiliated physicians and more than 26,000 employees practice evidence-based medicine with a relentless focus on quality, safety and exceptional service for all patients, consumers and Health Plan members. Our efforts continue to result in national awards and recognition, including for our nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization. With a focus on providing enhanced access to care, Memorial Hermann offers Virtual Clinic for digital access and has 300 care delivery sites conveniently located across the Greater Houston area, including our flagship hospital in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, which serves as the teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. We have proudly served this community for more than 110 years, and we contribute more than $588 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Because at Memorial Hermann, the health of our community is always at the center of what we do. Learn more about Memorial Hermann Health System.

    memorialhermann.org
    Weboldal
    1907
    Alapítás éve
    13,440
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1B-$10B
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Memorial Hermann-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Lyft
    • Uber
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források