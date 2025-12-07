Cégjegyzék
Meituan
Meituan Emberi erőforrás Fizetések

A medián Emberi erőforrás kompenzációs in China csomag a Meituan cégnél összesen CN¥353K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Meituan teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/7/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Meituan
L7
Beijing, BJ, China
Összesen évente
$49.5K
Szint
L7
Alapbér
$38.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$11.2K
Cégnél töltött évek
1 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
3 Év
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Emberi erőforrás pozícióra a Meituan cégnél in China évi CN¥925,348 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Meituan cégnél a Emberi erőforrás szerepkörre in China jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció CN¥335,672.

Egyéb források

