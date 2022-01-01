Mazars Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Mazars fizetése $12,060 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $112,435-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Mazars. Utoljára frissítve: 10/22/2025

Könyvelő
$47.2K
Adattudós
$112K
Pénzügyi elemző
$58.9K

Emberi erőforrások
$12.1K
Jogi
$45.6K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$80.4K
Marketing műveletek
$34.2K
Terméktervező
$36.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$62.1K
Szoftvermérnök
$56K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Mazars cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $112,435 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Mazars cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $51,585.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Mazars cégnél

