Marsh & McLennan Companies Fizetések

A Marsh & McLennan Companies fizetése $20,586 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Könyvelő pozícióhoz az alsó végén $276,375-ig egy Marketing pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Marsh & McLennan Companies. Utoljára frissítve: 10/20/2025

Adattudós
Median $245K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $89K
Könyvelő
$20.6K

63 25
Aktuárius
$117K
Üzleti elemző
Median $65K
Adatelemző
$60.6K
Pénzügyi elemző
$80.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$29.6K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$30.7K
Marketing
$276K
Marketing műveletek
$95.8K
Partnermenedzser
$221K
Termékmenedzser
$102K
Projektmenedzser
$81.2K
Értékesítés
$26.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$91.6K
Műszaki programvezető
$203K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Marsh & McLennan Companies cégnél: Marketing at the Common Range Average level évi $276,375 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Marsh & McLennan Companies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $89,000.

