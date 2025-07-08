Cégjegyzék
Marquistech
Marquistech Fizetések

A Marquistech fizetése $22,854 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $79,855-ig egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Marquistech. Utoljára frissítve: 10/20/2025

Hardvermérnök
$79.9K
Szoftvermérnök
$22.9K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$50.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Marquistech cégnél: Hardvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $79,855 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Marquistech cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $50,166.

